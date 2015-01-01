|
Farrington DP, Bergstrøm H. J. Crim. Psychol. 2021; 11(2): 141-156.
(Copyright © 2021, Emerald Group Publishing)
PURPOSE Previous research has indicated that low resting heart rate (RHR), measured at age 18, predicts later psychopathy, and that high RHR acts as a protective factor in nullifying the influence of several psychosocial risk factors in predicting later antisocial and criminal outcomes. This paper aims to investigate high RHR as a protective factor against age 8-10 psychosocial risk factors in predicting psychopathy factors at age 48 (measured by the PCL:SV).
Childhood risk factors; Life-course; Longitudinal study; Protective factors; Psychopathy; Resting heart rate