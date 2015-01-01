Abstract

Both angry and depressed patients may become a potential violent risk toself or others under some conditions. Means/harm reduction is a standard part ofsafety planning in violent risk clinical emergencies. Fortunately, a minority ofpatients in US households have access to firearms. Safe storage practices, temporarytransfer of firearms, and removal of ammunition are options for reducing the risk toself and others. Psychotherapeutic work on the causes of and relief from the factors triggering anger or depression are essential to making the potentially violent individual not violent.

Language: en