Abstract

Firefighters are chronically exposed to trauma as well as occupational and relational stressors. Furthermore, firefighters are faced with cultural and structural barriers in accessing psychological treatment services. Symptoms of posttraumatic stress disorder, depression, anxiety, and alcohol use disorder are prevalent, and suicidal ideation and behavior pose a significant public health concern. Awareness of fire culture is necessary for developing and enhancing evidence-based treatment services and increasing treatment initiation and adherence in this resilient, vulnerable, and understudied population. An overview of the mental health landscape of the fire service is provided, and major assessment and treatment issues are explored.

