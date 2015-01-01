SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Gibbs B. Equity Excell. Educ. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.

DOI

10.1080/10665684.2021.1951632

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

Drawing from data from a multi-case study, this article examines how teachers teach current racial violence and for racial justice in rural school spaces in the American South. Using Abolitionist Teaching and Trauma Informed Pedagogy as theoretical lenses, the author argues that racial violence and racial justice can be taught well even in schools in complex political, social, and ideological communities. Teachers need to assume racial trauma in all students, connect the past and present of racial violence and resistance, frame teaching for the space in which the teaching is done, and finally, affirm the experiences of students of color, recognizing both the violence and the resistance.


Language: en
