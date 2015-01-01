Abstract

Social service workers' experiences of violence from service users (client-engaged violence) in social service workplaces are serious and pervasive issues that demand responsive and effective organisational interventions. However, organisational factors and characteristics that have an effect on worker experiences of client-engaged violence are poorly defined. This study utilised a quantitative design to identify and measure aspects of the organisation that prevent client-engaged violence and support workers in building healthy and safe workplaces. Participants (n = 1,574) from various publicly administered social services departments were surveyed to assess the effect of 'workload' (workload quality); 'supervisory dynamics' (equality, involvement, support and attentiveness); 'team dynamics' (intrapersonal team functioning and interpersonal team functioning) and 'workplace safety culture' (workplace safety values) on direct and indirect experiences of client-engaged violence.



RESULTS from multivariate analysis show that workload characteristics and organisational cultural values of workplace safety had a significant effect on worker experiences of client-engaged violence. The results highlight the importance of creating organisational policies and procedures that support workers in managing workloads and promoting a culture of safety within the work setting.

Language: en