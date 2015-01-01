|
Shier ML, Turpin A, Nicholas DB, Graham JR. Br. J. Soc. Work 2021; 51(4): 1238-1258.
Social service workers' experiences of violence from service users (client-engaged violence) in social service workplaces are serious and pervasive issues that demand responsive and effective organisational interventions. However, organisational factors and characteristics that have an effect on worker experiences of client-engaged violence are poorly defined. This study utilised a quantitative design to identify and measure aspects of the organisation that prevent client-engaged violence and support workers in building healthy and safe workplaces. Participants (n = 1,574) from various publicly administered social services departments were surveyed to assess the effect of 'workload' (workload quality); 'supervisory dynamics' (equality, involvement, support and attentiveness); 'team dynamics' (intrapersonal team functioning and interpersonal team functioning) and 'workplace safety culture' (workplace safety values) on direct and indirect experiences of client-engaged violence.
Language: en