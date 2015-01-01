SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Guthrie R, Babic A. Econ. Labour Rel. Rev. 2021; e10353046211024332.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2021, University of South Wales, Publisher SAGE Publishing)

DOI

10.1177/10353046211024332

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

This article considers a range of legal issues that arise when family and domestic violence impacts upon the workplace. It examines the available data on the costs of family and domestic violence to employers and the community. It discusses the potential for employers to be affected by Australian State and Territory criminal and related laws that are intended to protect a person from family and domestic violence. Recent cases of discrimination arising from family and domestic violence are considered with some speculations as to other possible forms of liability for employers concerning work health and safety and workers compensation laws. The Australian Fair Work Commission's determination of unpaid family domestic violence leave is also examined, as is the adoption of paid leave by some State and Territory governments and larger Australian employers. The article concludes with some reflections and speculations on how current laws may affect employers and what actions can be taken by employers to adopt supportive measures to protect employees., JEL Codes: K32, J28, L53


Language: en

Keywords

Employment conditions; family and domestic violence leave; human rights; occupational health; paid leave; workplace leave law

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print