|
Citation
|
Mizu D, Matsuoka Y, Huh JY, Onishi M, Ariyoshi K. Am. J. Emerg. Med. 2021; 50: 399-403.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2021, Elsevier Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
OBJECTIVE: Head injuries are an important problem in pediatric emergency care. The majority of head injuries are mild. Even when abnormalities are noted on computed tomography (CT), most patients have good outcomes. We aimed to evaluate the clinical course of pediatric patients who had head injuries and Glasgow Coma Scale (GCS) scores of 15, in whom abnormal findings were noted on head CT, to determine the impact of radiographic features on the need for hospitalization and clinical progression.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Child; Skull fracture; Glasgow coma scale; Minor head injury; Subarachnoid hemorrhage