SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Kuitunen-Paul S, Eichler A, Wiedmann M, Basedow LA, Roessner V, Golub Y. Eur. Child Adolesc. Psychiatry 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2021, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)

DOI

10.1007/s00787-021-01865-9

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

Both internalizing and externalizing psychopathologies interfere with the treatment of substance use disorders (SUD) in adolescents. Self-reports of psychopathologies are likely biased and may be validated with parental reports. We compared N = 70 standardized self-reports of adolescents entering outpatient SUD treatment (13.2-18.6 years old, 43% female) to parental reports on the same psychopathologies, and explored biases due to gender, age, SUD diagnoses and SUD severity. Bivariate bootstrapped Pearson correlation coefficients revealed several small to moderate correlations between both reporting sources (r = 0.29-0.49, all p(corrected) ≤ 0.039). A repeated measures MANOVA revealed moderately stronger parental reports of adolescent psychopathologies compared to adolescent self-reports for most externalizing problems (dissocial and aggressive behaviors, p ≤ 0.016, η(2)(part) = 0.09-0.12) and social/attention problems (p ≤ 0.012, η(2)(part) = 0.10), but no differences for most internalizing problems (p ≥ 0.073, η(2)(part) = 0.02-0.05). Differences were not associated with other patient or parental characteristics including age, gender, number of co-occurring diagnoses or presence/absence of a certain SUD (all p(uncorrected) ≥ 0.088). We concluded that treatment-seeking German adolescents with SUD present with a multitude of extensive psychopathologies. The relevant deviation between self- and parental reports indicate that the combination of both reports might help to counteract dissimulation and other reporting biases. The generalizability of results to inpatients, psychiatry patients in general, or adolescents without SUD, as well as the validity of self- and parental reports in comparison to clinical judgements remain unknown.


Language: en

Keywords

Questionnaire; Addiction; Behavioral problems; Substance use disorder; Emotional problems; Inter-rater agreement

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print