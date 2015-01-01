Abstract

INTRODUCTION: The StartReact (SR) effect is the accelerated release of a prepared movement when a startling acoustic stimulus is presented at the time of the imperative stimulus (IS). SR paradigms have been used to study defective control of balance and gait in people with neurological conditions, but differences in emotional state (e.g. fear of failure) may be a potential confounder when comparing patients to healthy subjects. In this study, we aimed to gain insight in the effects of postural threat on the SR effect by manipulating surface height during a postural (lateral step) task and a non-postural (wrist extension) task.



METHODS: Eleven healthy participants performed a lateral step perpendicular to the platform edge, and 19 participants performed a wrist extension task while standing at the platform edge. Participants initiated the movement as fast as possible in response to an IS that varied in intensity across trials (80 dB to 121 dB) at both low and high platform height (3.2 m). For the lateral step task, we determined anticipatory postural adjustments (APA) and step onset latencies. For the wrist extension task, muscle onset latencies were determined. We used Wilcoxon signed-rank tests on the relative onset latencies between both heights, to identify whether the effect of height was different for IS intensities between 103 and 118 dB compared to 121 dB.



RESULTS: For both tasks, onset latencies were significantly shortened at 121 dB compared to 80 dB, regardless of height. In the lateral step task, the effect of height was larger at 112 dB compared to 121 dB. The absolute onset latencies showed that at 112 dB there was no such stimulus intensity effect at high as seen at low surface height. In the wrist extension task, no differential effects of height could be demonstrated across IS intensities.



CONCLUSIONS: Postural threat had a significant, yet modest effect on shortening of RTs induced by a loud IS, with a mere 3 dB difference between standing on high versus low surface height. Interestingly, this effect of height was specific to the postural (i.e. lateral stepping) task, as no such differences could be demonstrated in the wrist extension task. This presumably reflects more cautious execution of the lateral step task when standing on height. The present findings suggest that applying stimuli of sufficiently high intensity (≥115 dB) appears to neutralize potential differences in emotional state when studying SR effects.

Language: en