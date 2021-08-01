|
Yang J, Huebner ES, Tian L. J. Affect. Disord. 2021; 295: 216-224.
BACKGROUND: Previous research has identified a significant, positive relation between childhood maltreatment and depressive symptoms. However, the findings required replication at the within-person level. Moreover, the mediating mechanism of locus of control accounting for their relations has yet to be fully evaluated. Thus, this study examined the dynamic longitudinal relations between childhood maltreatment and depressive symptoms including whether locus of control functioned as a mediator between them after separating between-person effects from within-person effects.
Depressive symptoms; Childhood maltreatment; Random intercept cross-lagged panel models; Transactional processes; Locus of control