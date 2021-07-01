Abstract

One in 10 of those who die by suicide are seen in an emergency department within the 2 months before their death. Despite national guidelines and resources (including from the Joint Commission and Emergency Nurses Association) for suicide screening, risk assessment, and follow-up care, suicidal ideation and behavior continue to go undetected in emergency departments, leading to gaps in care. This case review was conducted as part of a larger electronic medical record review of emergency department practices and aims to highlight potential gaps in care and identify missed opportunities for suicide screening and risk assessment. In addition to highlighting these missed opportunities, this case review provides recommendations for suicide screening and risk assessment resources with options for evidence-based follow-up care for suicidal patients.

