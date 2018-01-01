|
Citation
|
Hallowell BD, Weidele HR, Daly M, Chambers LC, Scagos RP, Gargano L, McDonald J. Am. J. Public Health 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2021, American Public Health Association)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
To guide intervention efforts, we identified the proportion of individuals previously engaged in opioid agonist therapy among people who died of an accidental opioid-involved overdose. Most individuals (60.9%) had never received any prior buprenorphine or methadone treatment. Individuals who died of an overdose in 2020 had a similar demographic profile and treatment history compared with prior years. To prevent additional accidental opioid-involved overdose deaths, efforts should be directed toward linking individuals to care. (Am J Public Health. Published online ahead of print August 19, 2021: e1-e4. https://doi.org/10.2105/AJPH.2021.306395)