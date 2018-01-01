Abstract

To guide intervention efforts, we identified the proportion of individuals previously engaged in opioid agonist therapy among people who died of an accidental opioid-involved overdose. Most individuals (60.9%) had never received any prior buprenorphine or methadone treatment. Individuals who died of an overdose in 2020 had a similar demographic profile and treatment history compared with prior years. To prevent additional accidental opioid-involved overdose deaths, efforts should be directed toward linking individuals to care. (Am J Public Health. Published online ahead of print August 19, 2021: e1-e4. https://doi.org/10.2105/AJPH.2021.306395)