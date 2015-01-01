Abstract

We devised the system to automatically shutdown the boiler and to fundamentally block the harmful gases, including carbon monoxide, into the indoor when the exhaust system swerves: (1) The dis- charge pressure of the exhaust gas decreases when the exhaust pipe is disconnected. The monitoring system of the exhaust pipe is implemented by measuring the output voltage of APS(Air Pressure Sensor) installed to con- trol the amount of combustion air. (2) The operating software was modified so that when the system recognizes the fault condition of a flue pipe, the boiler control unit displays the fault status on the indoor regulator while shutting down the boiler. In accordance with the ventilation facility standards in the "Rules for Building Equipment Standards" by the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport, experiments were conducted to ven- tilate indoor air. When carbon monoxide leaked in worst-case scenario, it was possible to prevent poisoning accidents. However, since 2013, the number of indoor air exchange times has been mitigated from 0.7 to 0.5 times per hour. We observed the concentration exceeding TWA 30 ppm occasionally and thus recommend to reinforce this criterion. In conclusion, if the flue pipe fault detection and the indoor air ventilation system are introduced, carbon monoxide poisoning accidents are expected to decrease significantly. Also when the manu- facturing and inspection steps, the correct installation and repair are supplemented with the user's attention in missing flue, it will be served to prevent human casualties from carbon monoxide poisoning.





Key words : gas boiler carbon monoxide poisoning, air pressure sensor, indoor air ventilation sys- tem, exhaust pressure sensing, carbon monoxide alarm



===



본 연구에서는 가스보일러 가동 중 배기통이 이탈하는 상황이 발생했을 때, 시스템적으로 인지하고 자동으 로 보일러 가동을 중지하여 일산화탄소를 포함한 유해 배기가스가 실내로 유입되는 상황을 근원적으로 차단 하는 방안을 제시하였다: (1) 연소에 필요한 공기량을 제어하기 위해 설치된 풍압센서(APS : Air Pressure Sensor)의 출력전압을 측정하여 배기통의 정상상태와 이탈상태를 감시하는 기능을 추가한다. (2) 배기통이 이탈하면 APS의 출력전압이 상시 운전범위에서 일시적으로 상승하게 된다. 보일러 제어부인 PCB가 이 상태 를 배기통 이탈로 간주하여 보일러 가동을 멈추면서 배기통 이탈 상태를 실내온도 조절기에 표시하도록 한다. 또한 국토교통부령으로 정한 ｢건축물의 설비기준 등에 관한 규칙｣에서 명시한 공동주택 및 다중이용시설의 환기시설 기준에 따라, 실내공기 교환횟수에 맞는 풍량을 적용하여 실내공기를 환기하는 실험을 실시하였다. 이 실험 결과 실제 일산화탄소가 실내에 누출된 최악의 상태에서, 중독사고 예방이 가능하다는 것을 확인하였 다. 다만, 동 규칙에서 정의한 시간당 실내공기 교환횟수를 기존 0.7회에서 0.5회로 2013년부터 완화하여 운영 하고 있는데, 실험결과 8시간 가중평균 노출기준인 TWA 30 ppm을 초과하는 농도가 측정되어 기준을 강화할 필요성이 있다. 본 연구 결과에 기초하여 가스보일러 배기압력의 기계적 인지를 통해 배기통 이탈을 감지하는 기술과 일산화탄소 경보기와 연동된 실내공기 환기시스템 기술을 도입한다면 일산화탄소 중독사고가 크게 감소될 것으로 판단된다. 제조 및 검사단계의 문제점을 보완하고, 올바른 설치 및 수리, 사용자의 배기통 이탈 에 대한 관심이 더해졌을 때, 일산화탄소 중독으로 인한 인명사고를 예방하는데 효과적인 대책이 될 것으로 사료된다

Language: ko