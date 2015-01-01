|
Herrenkohl TI, Roberto KA, Fedina L, Hong S, Love J. Innov. Aging 2021; (igab028).
We examined the prospective association between two measures of child abuse, one based on official child welfare records and the other based on parent self-reports, and the perpetration of elder mistreatment by an adult child. We also examined measures of adolescent and adult depression and substance use problems as predictors of elder mistreatment.Data are from a prospective study that began in the 1970s with a sample of children ages 18-months to 6 years of age. Analyses draw on data collected when child participants were in preschool and elementary school; when they were adolescents; and as adults at midlife (at ages 36 and 46 years of age, on average).
Language: en