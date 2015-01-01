|
Citation
|
Lingam R, Mason S. Int. J. Forensic Psychother. 2020; 2(1): 42-51.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2020, International Association for Forensic Psychotherapy, Publisher Phoenix Publishing House)
|
DOI
|
unavailable
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
This observational article describes three cases of self-cannibalism and cannibalism by patients in a secure setting. These are studies of severe personality disordered patients, each of whom have perpetrated terrible offences, usually on others. In our view, the inner world of the
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
CANNIBALISM; DEPRESSION; NARCISSISM; PERVERSION; PSYCHOSIS; SELF-CANNIBALISM; SELF-HARM