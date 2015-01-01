Abstract

BACKGROUND: The opioid crisis in the United States continues to worsen. Several states have passed laws granting pharmacists the authority to independently prescribe (not just dispense) naloxone. Since pharmacists are accessible healthcare providers, enhancing their ability to prescribe naloxone, an effective opioid overdose reversal agent, may help combat the ongoing opioid overdose epidemic.



METHOD: Using a nationally representative database on drug dispensing in 2010 to 2018 from Symphony Health, we conducted a cross-sectional study to assess whether state laws authorizing pharmacists to prescribe naloxone were associated with increased naloxone dispensing from retail pharmacies.



RESULTS: The number of naloxone prescriptions dispensed from retail pharmacies increased from 2010 to 2018 and doubled from 2017 to 2018. The presence of state laws authorizing pharmacists to prescribe naloxone is associated with an average increase of 331(95% CI = 43.56, 618.49) prescription dispensed per state per quarter. This represents an approximately 53% increase in naloxone dispensed compared to pharmacies in states where there were no such laws.



CONCLUSIONS: Our study suggests that state laws that allow pharmacists to prescribe and not just dispense naloxone at retail pharmacies can increase the availability and accessibility of naloxone. Adopting and implementing such laws may help reduce serious and life-threatening opioid overdoses.

