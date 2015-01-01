|
Citation
Thomas N, Armstrong CW, Hudaib AR, Kulkarni J, Gurvich C. Front. Neuroendocrinol. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2021, Elsevier Publishing)
DOI
PMID
unavailable
Abstract
Stress homeostatic mediators are the most consistently anomalous biomarkers observed in suicide and may therefore point to a common 'core biology' of stress susceptibility, and suicidal behaviour. Previously reported meta-analyses have demonstrated aberrant levels of stress cortisol and inflammatory cytokines in suicide patients compared to controls, and significant associations between the stress regulator FK506-binding protein 51 (FKBP5) gene and suicidal behaviour. Although these independent studies were investigated as separate entities in suicide, stress mediators interact in a dynamic system, collectively giving rise to system changes physiologically, and ultimately psychologically and behaviourally. It is therefore important to study the dynamic network these stress mediators. Network meta-analysis allows for the simultaneous comparison of more than two biological mediators, and for comparisons to be made between mediators that have not been directly compared before, using previously reported, pooled meta data. Such network approaches may help study the complex biological phenomena of suicide and may provide better prediction of biological risk of suicidal states.
Language: en
Keywords
Suicide; Cortisol; Cytokine; FKBP5; Network meta-analysis; Stress biology