Abstract

BACKGROUND/AIM: Permanent daylight saving time has been implemented in Turkey since 2016. The present study determines the characteristics of road traffic collisions in the short term, trauma severity, and whether permanent daylight saving time has an impact on these parameters.



MATERIALS AND METHODS: Drivers admitted due to road traffic collisions to a tertiary care university hospital emergency service two weeks before and after the transition to wintertime in 2014 and 2015 and summertime in 2015 and 2016 as well as those admitted two weeks before and after the same period with permanent daylight saving time in 2016 and 2017 wintertime and 2017 and 2018 summertime were included in the study. Trauma severity was measured using the Injury Severity Score.



RESULTS: The study analyzed the data of 710 patients. There was no statistically significant difference was found between admissions in summertime and permanent daylight saving time periods in terms of gender, time of admission, week of admission, Injury Severity Score, and outcome (p > 0.05 for all values).



CONCLUSIONS: In this study, we examined the short-term effects of daylight saving time on road traffic collisions, and demonstrated that it had no impact on the number or time of admission, trauma severity, and patient outcomes. More comprehensive studies covering longer periods can be performed across the country.

Language: en