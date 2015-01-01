Abstract

BACKGROUND: Civil commitment for individuals with severe substance use is fairly common and a part of many treatment systems worldwide. In Sweden, individuals with severe substance use and experience with civil commitment are more likely to use higher levels of alcohol and drugs, to be younger, and be more socially marginalized compared to their counterparts. The study examined whether civil commitments for severe substance use increased the likelihood of imprisonment following the civil commitment.



METHOD: Baseline ASI-data merged with national registry data on prison sentences (2007 through 2016). Cox regression was used to estimate, for a Swedish sample of 12,044 adults assessed for risky substance use, the importance of having a history of civil commitment for severe substance use, controlling for age, gender and baseline assessment of ASI composite scores in seven areas (alcohol, drugs other than alcohol, legal, mental- and physical health, family & social relationships and employment) on the likelihood of future imprisonment.



RESULTS: The regression showed that being a male, those with experience of civil commitment and elevated ASI composite scores for both legal and employment were significantly associated with imprisonment post-civil commitment. Civil commitment for severe substance use showed 1.29 (HR = 1.29, 95% CI: 1.03-1.49, p < 0.001) increased likelihood of imprisonment post-civil commitment.



CONCLUSION: Having been in treatment through civil commitment due to severe substance use was strongly associated with imprisonment post-civil commitment episode. This is concerning since civil commitment is supposed to mediate against the consequences of severe substance use and promote voluntary treatment participation. Those with severe substance use and a history of civil commitment are in need of a well-coordinated and integrated system of extensive aftercare services to reduce the likelihood of imprisonment.

