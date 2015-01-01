Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Nail guns are commonly used in the construction industry. They represent an occupational hazard, and in the context of mental illness can pose a threat to life.



AIM: To determine the number of patients admitted to Auckland City Hospital (ACH) with a nail gun injury, and to review the current New Zealand legislation surrounding nail guns.



METHODS: A 25-year retrospective review of patients admitted to ACH with a nail gun injury was performed by searching the ACH Trauma Registry. New Zealand legislation was reviewed.



RESULTS: Between 1994 and 2019, 45 patients were admitted to ACH with a nail gun injury. Two subgroups were identified: 31% with an intentional injury; 69% with an unintentional injury. All patients were male. The mean age was 36.3. Patients with an intentional injury had a higher mortality rate (21.4% vs 9.5%), Injury Severity Scores (24.2 vs 3.4) and ICU admission rate (50% vs 3%) and required more intensive post-injury care when compared to unintentional injuries. There is currently no legislation in New Zealand specifically governing the use of nail guns. Only powder-actuated nail guns require certification.



CONCLUSION: The continued occurrence of unintentional nail gun injuries and the high lethality of intentional injuries represent two distinct areas of concern. The Government should publish guidance aimed at improving safety and reducing the rate of intentional injury.

