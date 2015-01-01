Abstract

The current study examined demographic, psychosocial, and substance use factors associated with distinct patterns of past 12-month suicide thoughts, plans, and attempts among adolescents drawn from a nationally representative sample of high schoolers. Data were from the 2015, 2017, and 2019 National Youth Risk Behavior Survey. Four mutually exclusive 12-month suicidal behavior patterns were identified: suicide thoughts only (pattern 1), suicide thoughts and plans without suicide attempt (pattern 2), suicide attempt with thoughts and/or plans (pattern 3), and suicide attempt without thoughts or plans (pattern 4). Multinomial logistic regression analyses were conducted to examine factors correlated with these distinct patterns. Psychosocial and substance use factors were modeled as independent predictors, controlling for demographic characteristics, as well as simultaneously to represent the potential for co-occurrence. The analytic sample included 7491 respondents. About 24% (n = 1734) of youth endorsed pattern 1, 38% (n = 2779) pattern 2, 35% (n = 2716) pattern 3, and 3% (n = 262) pattern 4. All psychosocial and substance use factors measured were individually associated with greater odds of suicide attempts with thoughts or plans (pattern 3) than patterns 1 or 2. Black and male youth were at greater odds of suicide attempts without thoughts or plans (pattern 4) than all other patterns. When modeled simultaneously, respondents who were bullied online, sad or hopeless, had a history of sexual violence, used cigarettes, and misused prescription opiates retained greater odds of suicide attempts with thoughts or plans (pattern 3) than patterns 1 or 2.



FINDINGS suggest screening for suicidal behaviors should include factors that differentiate between varying suicidal expressions and that may cue providers to intervene in the absence of suicide thoughts and plans.

