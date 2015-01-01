|
Löve ASC, Ásgrímsson V, Ólafsdóttir K. Sci. Total Environ. 2021; 803: e149795.
(Copyright © 2021, Elsevier Publishing)
Abstract
Estimation of illicit drug use on a community level by wastewater-based epidemiology (WBE) is both an objective and reliable way to establish near real-time results. Wastewater samples were collected at eleven timepoints in Reykjavik from 2017 to 2020. The use of commonly abused illicit drugs in Iceland (amphetamine, methamphetamine, 3,4-methylenedioxymethamphetamine (MDMA), cocaine, and cannabis) was estimated. Solid phase extraction and ultra-high performance liquid chromatography coupled to tandem mass spectrometry was used for analysis. Estimated amphetamine and methamphetamine use showed signs of an increase from 2017 to 2020 with amphetamine being the dominant stimulant on the market. MDMA use remained stable from 2017 to 2020.
Language: en
Driving under the influence; Drug consumption; Drug seizures; Illicit drugs; Wastewater-based epidemiology