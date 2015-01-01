Abstract

OBJECTIVE: To analyze the direct and indirect risk of intrafamily violence against older people in the city of Manaus (AM), Brazil.



METHOD: Population-based, quantitative, crosssectional, descriptive and analytical study, developed in six urban areas of this city from November 2019 to April 2021. The sample consisted of 2.280 older people, using a margin of error of 5% and a Confidence Coefficient of 95%. The Hawlek Sengstock Elder Abuse Screening Test (H-S/EAST), adapted for Brazil, was used.



RESULTS: 67.4% were women, mean age 69 years (±6.9), 48.6% were married and 79.9% earned less than 2 minimum wages; 73.6% shared the expenses of the house and 60.9% co-lived with children and grandchildren; it was identified that 99.8% suffered violence (direct and indirect) and 88.8% are constantly at high risk for some type of violence; 44.7% do not have someone to keep them company; 95.3% support someone; 66% feel sad or lonely; 42.6% report excessive use of alcoholic beverages by family members; 45.8% were recently hurt or injured by family members. Women and the oldest were the most violated.



CONCLUSION: it was evident that the experience of intergenerational co-residence brought to light the reality of intrafamily violence practiced against older people, present in 99.8% of respondents, mainly linked to negligence, omission and financial abuse. Respondents were able to point out problems arising from intra-family relationships, possibly resulting from the absence of a better emotional bond, which puts them in situations of direct and indirect violence.

