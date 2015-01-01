Abstract

This paper examined road investment and traffic safety in Nigeria; Nigeria has seen much of it transport network fall into disrepair in the wake of unprecedented recent economic and population growth as well as decades of under-investment in critical transport infrastructure. The terrible state of Nigeria's road networks has also continued to distort economic activities in the country. Nigerian's believe that bad roads are the leading causes of road deaths and injuries. However, the goal of the safe systems approach is to ensure that even when crashes occur, they do not result in serious injury or death. It is proven that countries with a road safety strategies have better road safety records than those without a strategy.



Keywords: Road Investment, Transport GDP, Safety, Traffic, Consumer Price Index.

Language: en