|
Citation
|
Shill GH. Iowa Law Rev. 2021; 106(5): 2107-2123.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2021, College of Law, State University of Iowa)
|
DOI
|
unavailable
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
Like electricity, indoor plumbing, and the internet, transportation is important primarily because of the world it makes possible. A nation's economic and social potential are in significant measure determined by the quality of its transportation network, which in turn influences not only aggregate economic growth but the geography of development. In 1816, shipping goods 30 miles overland from Eastern ports cost as much as shipping them across the Atlantic Ocean from Europe. America's early cities thus "perched on the Eastern seaboard, clustered around ports from Boston to Savannah." Steamships and canals--and then railroads, highways, and airports--connected a continental nation, forever yoking American progress to transportation. But America's transportation story is not merely an anodyne tale of technological wonder and economic advancement. It is also a distributional story--one of policy decisions increasing power and comfort for some and dirty air and dangerous conditions for others; protecting desirable neighborhoods from marginalized races and classes of people and accelerating climate change in the process; and above all, creating an expectation that ordinary people become owners, operators, and insurers of costly heavy machinery in order to enjoy full citizenship, with all the upstream and downstream consequences that generates for individuals and society. Embedded in these policy choices are many conflicting claims to priority. Yet transportation is frequently represented as a technical field (and as a legal subject, a backwater) that is beyond politics or social policy.
Language: en