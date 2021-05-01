|
Metz B, Wörle J, Hanig M, Schmitt M, Lutz A, Neukum A. Transp. Res. F Traffic Psychol. Behav. 2021; 81: 82-100.
(Copyright © 2021, Elsevier Publishing)
The user's perspective on highly automated driving systems is mostly studied during first contact/single usage. However, with repeated usage, acceptance and usage of automated driving systems might change. For advanced driving assistance systems, change with growing system usage is studied as behavioural adaptation. This concept of behavioural adaptation is applied to highly automated driving systems. In a driving simulator study, N = 61 drivers used an automated driving system for motorways during six experimental sessions. The drivers were free to activate / deactivate the function as they liked and to spend driving time on self-chosen side tasks. Automation level was varied as a between-subject factor (L3 vs. L4).
Acceptance; Attention; Behavioural adaptation; Motorway chauffeur; Reaction to requests to intervene; SAE level; Secondary task; System usage