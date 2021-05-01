|
Madigan R, Lee YM, Merat N. Transp. Res. F Traffic Psychol. Behav. 2021; 81: 101-114.
(Copyright © 2021, Elsevier Publishing)
The successful deployment of automated vehicles (AVs) will depend on their capacity to travel within a mixed traffic environment, adopting appropriate interaction strategies across different scenarios. Thus, it is important to gain a detailed understanding of the specific types of interactions that are most likely to arise. The overall purpose of this paper was to present a methodology designed to facilitate the systematic observation of pedestrian-vehicle interactions, and to validate its use for both onsite and video based observations. A detailed observation protocol was developed to capture pedestrian and vehicle movement and communication patterns across four interaction phases. Onsite coders completed field observations of 50 pedestrian-vehicle interactions at a UK intersection, while video coders observed the same interactions recorded through a wireless camera mounted on a nearby rooftop.
Automated vehicles; Communication and interaction; External-HMI; Human factors; Human machine interface; Pedestrians; Road safety