Ma S, Yan X. Transp. Res. F Traffic Psychol. Behav. 2021; 81: 173-189.
(Copyright © 2021, Elsevier Publishing)
The majority of the collisions at grade crossings occurred at flashing-light-controlled grade crossings. Understanding drivers' behaviors and visual performances in the process of approaching the crossings is the foundation of improving crossing safety. This study aims at utilizing driving simulation and eye tracking systems to investigate the efficacy of improved traffic signs and pavement markings (PSM) at flashing-light-controlled grade crossings. The improved signs and markings were modeled in a driving simulation system and tested with a series of flashing light trigger time (FLTT) ranging from 2 s to 6 s with 1 s interval increment. Foggy conditions and drivers' genders and vocations were considered in experiment design. Thirty-six fully-licensed drivers between 30 and 48 years participated in the experiment. Several eye-movement and behavioral measures were adopted as reflections of the subjects' performances, including the first fixation time on signs and signals and distance to stop line, total fixation duration, compliance rate, stop position, average speed at the stop line, maximum deceleration rate and brake response time.
Language: en
Driving simulator; Eye movements; Flashing-light-controlled grade crossing; Signs and pavement markings