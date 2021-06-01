Abstract

The main trend in the development of intelligent vehicles has been on ensuring comfort, safety, efficiency, and environmental sustainability. However, current research focuses primarily on the safety and energy saving of intelligent vehicles, and a comfortable driving experience through a human-machine interaction system has not been sufficiently investigated. This study used a high-fidelity 6-degree-of-freedom driving simulator to evaluate the impact of an independently-designed vehicle driving condition prompt (DCP) systems on subjective passenger comfort and motion sickness. The experiment showed that when future driving information is obtained through the vehicle DCP systems, the passengers' subjective comfort is improved, motion sickness is alleviated, and the degree of passenger posture instability is reduced. These conclusions contribute toward improving the comfort of autonomous vehicles and providing a reference for the future design of human-machine interaction systems for intelligent vehicles.

