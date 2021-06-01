Abstract

The Risk Awareness Perception Training (RAPT) has been shown to improve latent hazard anticipation in young drivers. However, previous evaluation scenarios in a driving simulator often lacked either dynamic road environment features or control for such variations. The current study investigated whether the effectiveness of RAPT persists even in the presence of dynamic and salient distractors. Twenty RAPT-trained drivers and twenty-one Placebo-trained young drivers (aged 18-21) drove through eight simulated driving scenarios with latent hazards. A pedestrian avatar served as a distractor and was placed across from the latent hazard location. In half of the scenarios, the pedestrian remained static while in the other half the pedestrian started to move, without potential interference with the driver's travelling path, as the drivers approached the latent hazard. Consistent with previous research, RAPT-trained drivers demonstrated better latent hazard anticipation performance than Placebo-trained drivers regardless of dynamic movement of the pedestrian avatar. Additionally, RAPT-trained drivers adopted wider scanning patterns and fixated more frequently on both the latent hazard and the pedestrian compared to Placebo-trained drivers. The results imply that RAPT may protect drivers from being distracted by dynamic stimuli and allow them to scan safety-critical areas containing latent hazards. Furthermore, RAPT may not only improve tactical hazard anticipation skills, but also modal hazard anticipation skills in young drivers.

