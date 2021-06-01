Abstract

Wayfinding uses a range of skills including recalling information from memory, interpreting information from the environment, and taking decisions based on this information. Mental health conditions such as anxiety or depression can adversely affect these skills. A significant proportion of the population has one or more mental health conditions. This paper discusses the issues that these people face when wayfinding. It is based on a descriptive study which uses the results from an on-line survey of domestic travel by people with mental health conditions. The anxieties associated with wayfinding such as feeling disorientated and becoming lost are examined. The roles that mobile phone apps and information play in wayfinding are discussed. Many of the respondents indicated that initiatives such as clearer information about bus and train services, the provision of information on board buses and trains and travel training would encourage them to travel more.

