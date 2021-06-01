|
Citation
Li Z, Man SS, Chan AHS, Wang R. Transp. Res. F Traffic Psychol. Behav. 2021; 81: 364-372.
Copyright
DOI
PMID
Abstract
Truck-related accidents in China have substantially increased. Truck driver safety issues have elicited considerable attention from transportation safety researchers. Driving anger is one of the most important factors that influence driving behaviour. However, little knowledge about the driving anger of truck drivers was available in the relevant literature. This study aimed to (1) provide empirical data about the driving anger of truck drivers, (2) examine the factor structure and psychometric properties of the driving anger scale (DAS) with a sample of truck drivers and (3) explore how the driving anger of truck drivers predicts their aberrant driving behaviour. The three-part survey data from 475 randomly selected truck drivers were collected in this study. The self-reported aberrant driving behaviour that was measured with the driving behaviour questionnaire was predicted by the drivers' DAS ratings. One-factor structure and three-factor structure of the DAS were tested for Chinese truck drivers.
Language: en
Keywords
Aberrant driving behaviour; Driving anger; Factor structure; Psychometric properties; Truck driver