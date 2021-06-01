|
Lee J, Abe G, Sato K, Itoh M. Transp. Res. F Traffic Psychol. Behav. 2021; 81: 384-395.
(Copyright © 2021, Elsevier Publishing)
To prompt the use of driving automation in an appropriate and safe manner, system designers require knowledge about the dynamics of driver trust. To enhance this knowledge, this study manipulated prior information of a partial driving automation into two types (detailed and less) and investigated the effects of the information on the development of trust with respect to three trust attributions proposed by Muir (1994): predictability, dependability, and faith. Furthermore, a driving simulator generated two types of automation failures (limitation and malfunction), and at six instances during the study, 56 drivers completed questionnaires about their levels of trust in the automation. Statistical analysis found that trust ratings of automation steadily increased with the experience of simulation regardless of the drivers' levels of knowledge. Automation failure led to a temporary decrease in trust ratings; however, the trust was rebuilt by a subsequent experience of flawless automation.
Language: en
Automation failure; Driving automation; Malfunction; Prior information; Training; Trust in automation