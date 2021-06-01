Abstract

PURPOSE

Urban environments and transport systems can enable and encourage walking, and therefore play a key role in climate action, public health, equity of access, and population wellbeing. The question, especially in cities that have been dominated by car traffic, is how? The challenge is heightened by the multidisciplinary involvements in the design, operation, and maintenance of urban infrastructure. This study examines the views of professionals from different disciplines involved in delivering walking environments in Auckland, New Zealand. The study examines agreements and disagreements regarding users' needs, priorities, challenges, and evidence gaps for delivering quality walking environments in a car-dominated city.

Methods

Primary data were collected through an online survey (N = 28) and a focus group, both involving professionals active in urban design, road safety, transport planning, public health, urban development and strategy. Analysis involved content coding and comparing the frequency of responses across professional groups.

Results

The results indicated a consensus on the complexity associated with providing walking environments, as well as the importance of the quality of street environments. The lack of priority given to walking, car-dominated environments, and the inability to deliver change were seen as challenges. The inputs suggested a negative chain reaction linking the low priority of walking and the lack of consensus relative to users' experience. There appeared to be a lack of common understanding of users' needs and experiences and a paucity of evidence on this topic.

Conclusion

The findings suggest the need for urban retrofit rooted in a sound understanding of users' needs and experiences, and walkability as a sub-system of the urban environment. Recommendations include higher interdisciplinary collaboration at the policy and practice level, reviewed delivery processes, and better-quality data.

Language: en