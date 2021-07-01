|
Miller KA, Chapman P, Sheppard E. Transp. Res. F Traffic Psychol. Behav. 2021; 81: 639-649.
(Copyright © 2021, Elsevier Publishing)
A substantial proportion of road accidents occur as a result of drivers having poor or insufficient visual search strategies. However, the majority of research into drivers visual search comes from high income Western countries where roads are relatively safe, with less being known about the visual search of drivers from non-western, low and middle income countries with much higher crash rates. This is despite the fact that cross-cultural studies have shown differences in visual search outside of driving between Western and Eastern individuals. The current study aimed to see whether these differences were present in driving by asking UK and Malaysian drivers to select where they would look when viewing images of roads from the perspective of a driver.
Attention allocation; Cross-cultural; Malaysian; UK; Visual attention; Visual search