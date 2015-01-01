SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Yavas S, Arslan ED, Ozkan S, Yilmaz Aydin Y, Aydin M. Acta Biomed. Ateneo Parmense 2021; 92(4): e2021241.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2021, Societa di Medicina e scienze naturali di Parma)

DOI

10.23750/abm.v92i4.9962

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

Background The management of ankle sprains is common practice in emergency departments. Traditionally, physicians would order radiographs for all ankle injuries although the overall incidence of fractures are less than 15%.  The Ottawa Ankle Rules (OAR) have been developed to predict the necessity of radiographs in acute ankle injuries. Material and Method This is a prospective study of consecutive patients aged 16 years or older with acute non-penetrating ankle or foot injuries and who had a radiography of ankle or foot or both.

RESULTS 499 cases were included in the study. 56.90 % of the patients were male and the median age of the patients was 30 (IQR  22,44).  22.85 % (114/499) of patients with ankle or midfoot injuries had fractures.  The sensitivity, specificity, PPV and NPV of OAR for ankle and midfoot injuries  were 100, 45.26, 26.00, 100 and 100, 43.71, 19.92 and 100 respectively. In this study 792 x rays were ordered from 499 patients. According to OAR 509  (%64.27) of them were indicated whereas 283 (% 35.73) were not. When the weight bearing test is sole criteria 303 ( 38.26%) x rays were obtained to find out three fractures.

CONCLUSION OAR should be safely used in emergency departments. Implantation of this rule prevents patients from unnecessary radiation exposure. It is a reasonable approach to reassess the patient if symptoms not resolve several days later  for avoiding unnecessary x ray exposure when the weight bearing test exist as the only positive criteria.


Language: en
NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print