SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Mulligan T, Barker-Collo S, Gibson K, Jones K. Brain Inj. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2021, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)

DOI

10.1080/02699052.2021.1972336

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

BACKGROUND: This research adds to the scarce literature regarding adolescent experiences of traumatic brain injury (TBI). It uses a qualitative methodology to explore the symptoms experienced after sustaining a TBI at this unique stage of development including their persistence into adulthood.

METHODS: Thirteen adults (aged 20-25 years; mean 23 years) who sustained a mild-moderate TBI during adolescence (aged 13-17 years at injury), approximately 7.7 years (range = 6.7-8.0 years) prior, participated in the research. Semi-structured individual interviews, analyzed using thematic analysis, explored participants' experiences surrounding and following their TBIs.

RESULTS: TBI during adolescence can result in significant acute symptoms, particularly headaches, fatigue, and difficulties in thinking. Participants' descriptions of the extent and impact of these symptoms reflected feelings of frustration and often anxiety and/or depression. Difficulties could persist for years post-TBI and sometimes had not resolved at all.

CONCLUSIONS: Even mild TBI during adolescence can result in significant acute and ongoing symptoms, which can contribute to emotional distress in the long term.


Language: en

Keywords

Adolescent; qualitative; brain injury; symptom experiences

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print