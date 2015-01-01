Abstract

BACKGROUND: This research adds to the scarce literature regarding adolescent experiences of traumatic brain injury (TBI). It uses a qualitative methodology to explore the symptoms experienced after sustaining a TBI at this unique stage of development including their persistence into adulthood.



METHODS: Thirteen adults (aged 20-25 years; mean 23 years) who sustained a mild-moderate TBI during adolescence (aged 13-17 years at injury), approximately 7.7 years (range = 6.7-8.0 years) prior, participated in the research. Semi-structured individual interviews, analyzed using thematic analysis, explored participants' experiences surrounding and following their TBIs.



RESULTS: TBI during adolescence can result in significant acute symptoms, particularly headaches, fatigue, and difficulties in thinking. Participants' descriptions of the extent and impact of these symptoms reflected feelings of frustration and often anxiety and/or depression. Difficulties could persist for years post-TBI and sometimes had not resolved at all.



CONCLUSIONS: Even mild TBI during adolescence can result in significant acute and ongoing symptoms, which can contribute to emotional distress in the long term.

