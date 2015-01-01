|
Mulligan T, Barker-Collo S, Gibson K, Jones K. Brain Inj. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2021, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
BACKGROUND: This research adds to the scarce literature regarding adolescent experiences of traumatic brain injury (TBI). It uses a qualitative methodology to explore the symptoms experienced after sustaining a TBI at this unique stage of development including their persistence into adulthood.
Language: en
Adolescent; qualitative; brain injury; symptom experiences