Abstract

BACKGROUND: While difficulties regulating emotions are almost ubiquitous after traumatic brain injury (TBI), remediation techniques are limited. Heart-rate variability (HRV) is a physiological measure of emotion regulation and can be modified using biofeedback training. The aim of the current study was to evaluate the efficacy of repeated biofeedback training for improving emotion regulation difficulties following TBI.



DESIGN: Fifty adults with severe TBI were allocated to either biofeedback or waitlist conditions. Treatment consisted of six biofeedback sessions whereby participants were taught to breathe at their resonant frequency. Outcomes included changes in physiological and subjective reactivity to anger-induction, emotional well-being, and physiology at rest, together with symptoms of psychological distress and sleep disturbances (ACTRN12618002031246).



RESULTS: While biofeedback led to reduced skin conductance, it did not affect any other objective or subjective response to the mood induction procedure. Biofeedback led to fewer sleep disturbances, and reduced negative mood valence and depression during follow-up.



CONCLUSIONS: HRV biofeedback training is a feasible technique following TBI that transfers to improved symptoms of general emotional well-being, psychological distress, and sleep. Biofeedback does not transfer to a laboratory-based emotional provocation task. HRV biofeedback training may represent a novel adjunct for generalized emotional difficulties following injury.

Language: en