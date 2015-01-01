|
Citation
|
Armfield JM, Ey LA, Zufferey C, Gnanamanickam ES, Segal L. Child Abuse Negl. 2021; 122: e105301.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2021, Elsevier Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND AND OBJECTIVE: This study explored the associations between child maltreatment and functional resilience at school commencement, and investigated factors related to resilience separately for boys and girls. PARTICIPANTS AND SETTING: Children were part of a birth cohort of all children born in South Australia between 1986 and 2017 who had completed the Early Australian Development Census (AEDC) at about age 5-6 years when starting primary school (N = 65,083).
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Child maltreatment; Resilience; Child protection system involvement; Early development vulnerabilities; Multiple Strength Index