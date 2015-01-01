|
Wadji DL, Tandon T, Ketcha Wanda GJM, Wicky C, Dentz A, Hasler G, Morina N, Martin-Soelch C. Child Abuse Negl. 2021; 122: e105304.
Abstract
BACKGROUND: Epigenetics offers one promising method for assessing the psychobiological response to stressful experiences during childhood. In particular, deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) methylation has been associated with an altered hypothalamus-pituitary-adrenal (HPA) axis and the onset of mental disorders. Equally, there are promising leads regarding the association between the methylation of the glucocorticoid receptor gene (NR3C1-1(F)) and child maltreatment and its link with HPA axis and psychopathology.
Keywords
Child maltreatment; Psychopathology; HPA axis; DNA methylation; NR3C1 exon 1(F)