Abstract

oft tissue injuries account for the majority of pediatric maxillofacial injuries. Although rarely life-threatening, the treatment of these injuries can sometimes be complicated and may have a significant impact on the patient's facial function and aesthetics. There are multiple etiologies for trauma where socio-demographic, cultural, and environmental factors play an important role in its occurrence. The present case reports facial soft tissue injury inflicted upon a 10-year-old boy from the disposed mobile battery blast on a roadside campfire. The injury involved the lateral aesthetic unit of the cheek, where the presence of the parotid gland and its duct can complicate the surgical management if a careful and early assessment of the wound and use of appropriate surgical techniques are not followed. The present case reports one of the challenges encountered from injury to the parotid gland and its management.



In case of parotid gland injury, one has to be aware of the fact that post-operative complications like duct injury, leakage are very common. At times, a simple conservative approach turns out to be effective in managing complications of this nature.

