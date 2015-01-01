SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Citation

Mountjoy M, Junge A, Magnusson C, Shahpar FM, Ortiz Lizcano EI, Varvodic J, Wang X, Cherif MY, Hill L, Miller J. Clin. J. Sport. Med. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.

(Copyright © 2021, Canadian Academy of Sport Medicine, Publisher Lippincott Williams and Wilkins)

10.1097/JSM.0000000000000971

unavailable

OBJECTIVE: To assess the mental health and experience of sport-related harassment and abuse of elite aquatic athletes and to analyze it in relation to gender and discipline.

DESIGN: Cross-sectional study using an anonymous survey. SETTING: The FINA World Championships 2019. PARTICIPANTS: Registered athletes in the disciplines of swimming, diving, high diving, water polo, artistic swimming, and open water swimming. INTERVENTIONS: Athletes completed an online or paper-based questionnaire. MAIN OUTCOME MEASURES: The main outcome measures included screening for depression (10-item version of the Center for Epidemiological Studies Depression Scale revised), eating disorders (Brief Eating Disorders in Athletes Questionnaire), the subjective need for psychotherapeutic support, and the experience of sport-related harassment and/or abuse.

RESULTS: A quarter (24.6%) of the 377 responding athletes were classified as depressed and 2.5% as having an eating disorder. More than 40% of the athletes stated that they wanted or needed psychotherapeutic support. Fifty-one athletes (14.9%) had experienced harassment/abuse in sport themselves, and 31 (9%) had witnessed it in another athlete. The experiences of harassment and abuse ranged from unwanted comments about body or appearance (40.2%) to rewards in sport for sexual favors (2.5%) and rape (0.3%). Athletes who had experienced harassment/abuse in sport themselves had higher average scores for depression and eating disorders, and more of them felt they needed psychotherapeutic support. Up to a third would not talk or report to anybody if they saw or experienced harassment/abuse, and less than 20% would talk to an official for help.

CONCLUSION: Targeted initiatives are required to address mental health issues and harassment and abuse in sport in the FINA aquatic disciplines.


