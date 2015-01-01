Abstract

This article presents the telehealth version of the Buffalo Concussion Physical Examination (BCPE) (Tele-BCPE). It is a brief, focused telehealth PE for use in the outpatient setting by sports medicine physicians, pediatricians, neurologists, and primary care physicians. It is derived from the BCPE and includes general considerations for providers performing telehealth services and instructions for adapting traditional clinical tests for virtual use. The Tele-BCPE includes an orthostatic intolerance screen, examination of the cranial nerves, and tests of the oculomotor, vestibular, and cervical systems. It is meant to be used at initial and follow-up outpatient visits for patients acutely after concussion and in those with prolonged symptoms. This telehealth PE, when combined with other assessments, can help provide direct treatment to patients at any stage after concussion and reduce barriers to healthcare access posed by the COVID-19 pandemic and for patients living in rural or underserved areas.

Language: en