Citation
Callari TC, Mortimer M, Moody L, Seyedmahmoudian M, Lewis R, Horan B. Ergonomics 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2021, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
Abstract
Tram drivers operate a master controller to control the acceleration and braking of the tram. Operation should ensure passenger comfort and safety through smooth tram motion and the avoidance of jerkiness that may cause passengers to fall in the carriage. This work investigates current driver practices and strategies for tram driving in normal operations through interviews and the capacity of a new haptic master controller to support drivers in achieving smooth and safe tram journeys. A haptic feedback algorithm based on viscosity was implemented on the master controller to provide drivers with feedback on the rate at which they were accelerating and braking the tram. This aspect was tested in a virtual tram within a simulated inner city virtual reality environment.
Language: en
Keywords
‘Instruction to the Double’ method; haptic technology; Simulated tram environment; tacit knowledge elicitation; tram driver practices