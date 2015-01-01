SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Magalhães EJM, Sarin LM, Del Sant LC, Lucchese AC, Nakahira C, Tuena MA, Puertas CB, Rodovalho Fava VA, Delfino RS, Surjan J, Steglich MS, Barbosa MG, Abdo G, Del Porto JA, Nemeroff CB, Cogo-Moreira H, Lacerda ALT, Mello AF. Front. Psychiatry 2021; 12: e608499.

(Copyright © 2021, Frontiers Media)

10.3389/fpsyt.2021.608499

34483976

BACKGROUND: A history of child sexual abuse (CSA) is related to higher suicide rates and poor treatment outcomes in depressed adult patients. Twenty years after the first study investigating the effects of ketamine/esketamine on depression and suicide, there is a lack of data on the CSA effects on this emerging treatment. Here, we assess the impact of CSA on adjunctive subcutaneous (SC) esketamine for treatment-resistant depression (TRD).

METHODS: A directed acyclic graphic (DAG) was designed to identify clinical confounders between CSA and esketamine predictors of response. The confounders were applied in a statistical model to predict depression symptom trajectory in a sample of 67 TRD outpatients.

RESULTS: The patient sample had a relatively high prevalence rate of CSA (35.82%). Positive family history of first-degree relatives with alcohol use disorder and sex were clinical mediators of the effects of esketamine in a CSA adult population. Overall, the presence of at least one CSA event was unrelated to esketamine symptom reduction.

CONCLUSIONS: Unlike responses to conventional antidepressants and psychotherapy, CSA does not appear to predict poor response to esketamine.


child sex abuse; directed acyclic graph; esketamine; sex; treatment-resistant depression

