Magalhães EJM, Sarin LM, Del Sant LC, Lucchese AC, Nakahira C, Tuena MA, Puertas CB, Rodovalho Fava VA, Delfino RS, Surjan J, Steglich MS, Barbosa MG, Abdo G, Del Porto JA, Nemeroff CB, Cogo-Moreira H, Lacerda ALT, Mello AF. Front. Psychiatry 2021; 12: e608499.
34483976
BACKGROUND: A history of child sexual abuse (CSA) is related to higher suicide rates and poor treatment outcomes in depressed adult patients. Twenty years after the first study investigating the effects of ketamine/esketamine on depression and suicide, there is a lack of data on the CSA effects on this emerging treatment. Here, we assess the impact of CSA on adjunctive subcutaneous (SC) esketamine for treatment-resistant depression (TRD).
child sex abuse; directed acyclic graph; esketamine; sex; treatment-resistant depression