Jabbari M, Gholamnia R, Esmaeili R, Kouhpaee H, Pourtaghi G. Heliyon 2021; 7(8): e07835.
34485730
BACKGROUND: Risk assessment of gas pipelines is very important because of various hazards and economic losses. Using fuzzy logic increases the reliability and accuracy of the results. The purpose of this study is to evaluate the fuzzy risk of fire, explosion and release of toxic gas in the pipeline using fuzzy analytical hierarchy process.
Language: en
Software; Fuzzy analytical hierarchy process; Fuzzy risk assessment; Gas pipeline