Prakash J, Yadav P, Chatterjee K, Chaudhury S, Srivastava K. Ind. Psychiatry J. 2021; 30(1): 1-3.
The presumed unpredictability in patients suffering from psychiatric disorders and the prevalent notion of violence being synonymous with these patients has often led to hasty and unhealthy use of restraints and tranquilizers. Though there can be varied reasons for patients to manifest with violence, restraints may not to be a lasting or constructive solution. While a tranquilizer may appear an effective intervention in psychiatric emergencies, it is merely like addressing the pain without taking out thorn from the finger pulp. Counter-aggressive measures toward a violent patient, who is already afraid of things imagined or real, can be counterproductive in the long run, and maleficent in practice. It has been seen that most of the aggressions are either instrumental or verbal in nature and may not culminate in physical violence at all.[1] A noncoercive approach to target aggression before it builds up beyond a tipping point manifesting in violence, appears to be the best coping and the most effective intervention.
