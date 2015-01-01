Abstract

In developing nations, road traffic crashes involving pedestrians have become a foremost worry. Presently, most of the road safety assessment projects and selection of interventions are still restricted to traditional methods that depend on historical crash data. However, in low and middle-income countries such as India, the availability, reliability, and accuracy of crash data are uncertain. Alternatively, Post Encroachment Time (PET) has added attention as a proximal indicator to examine pedestrian-vehicular potential crashes and address pedestrian risk under mixed traffic conditions. Hence, it will be meaningful to examine if the PET is a good substitute for pedestrian-vehicular crashes and if so, what built environment and pedestrian-level factors influence PET. In this background, the present study establishes a mathematical association between the average PET value of the urban road network level and actual crashes. Afterward, multiple linear regression models are developed to study the impact of the built environment, traffic parameters, and pedestrian-level attributes on PET. The outcomes indicate that vehicle speed, lack of enforcement, absence of traffic signal (for traffic as well as pedestrians), land use type, slum population, inadequate sight distance, pedestrian's state of crossing, and pedestrian's risky crossing behaviour substantially affect the average PET at road network-level.

Language: en