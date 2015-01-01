Abstract

BACKGROUND: The experiences of youth with intersecting LGBTQ+ and Asian American (AA) identities have been largely unexplored. This study explored these experiences of LGBTQ+ AA California youth with mental health, school climate, and school victimization.



METHODS: Drawing from the 2016-2017 California Healthy Kids Survey (N = 326,124), this study utilized secondary data analyses to examine mental health, school climate, and school victimization among students of specific AA ethnicities (eg, Cambodian, Hmong, Vietnamese) and LGBTQ+ identities. The participants in this study included 7th, 9th, and 11th graders from California public schools, with subsamples of lesbian or gay students (N = 13,291), bisexual students (N = 30,127), and transgender students (N = 7916).



RESULTS: The results indicated that Asian Indian, Cambodian, Hmong, Japanese, Korean, Laotian, and Other Asian LGBTQ+ students experienced more negative school climate and victimization compared to their Chinese, Filipino, Vietnamese, and white LGBTQ+ peers. For instance, 41.1% of Cambodian transgender students reported they were beaten up compared to 27.1% of white transgender students. Mental health differences between LGBTQ+ AA and LGBTQ+ white students were also found.



CONCLUSIONS: This study's findings can inform school administrators and teachers how to best support LGBTQ+ AA populations.

