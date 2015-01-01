|
Citation
|
Tarik M, Kolenovic-Djapo J. Mater. Sociomed. 2021; 33(2): 100-104.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2021, The author(s) or Association for Social Medicine- Public Health of Bosnia-Herzegovina, Publisher Avicena)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
34483736
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: Psychopathy as an antisocial characteristic of an individual is characterized by a lack of empathy, guilt, inability to control impulsive behavior, irresponsibility, irritability and aggressive behavior. Because of the traits that underlie this factor, we hypothesized that psychopaths would experience more stress in the work environment. Stress, in this article, is operationalized within Karasek's model of stress which consider that contextual variables (excessive demands on work, lack of social support, and lack of control at work) are responsible for experiencing stress at the workplace. This kind of work context, according to our assumption, can affect psychopaths to have a weaker response to stressful situations.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
stress; workplace; antisocial characteristics; dark triad; psychopathy